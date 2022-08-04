Home Health Mineral water withdrawn from the supermarket due to the presence of staphylococcus
Mineral water withdrawn from the supermarket due to the presence of staphylococcus

Withdrawal of batches of mineral water from the market due to microbiological risk. In the packages there would be a bacterium that can also cause serious symptoms, especially in fragile subjects. The recall issued by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the manufacturing company concerns the natural mineral water Guizza, produced by Fonte Valle Reale. Contaminated production batches are as follows: 10LB2202A and 08LB2208A.

