Mines in the Harz: Experience history underground | > – Guide – Travel

Lead, iron, copper, silver – there are many mineral resources in the Harz Mountains. The traces of centuries of mining are still visible today. Show mines provide exciting insights into the former work underground.

For centuries, miners came from far away and found work in the Harz Mountains. Forests were cut down to build tunnels and smelt ores, and new spruce forests were planted. Reservoirs and ditches were created to secure the energy supply using hydropower. The traces of mining are visible in many places in the Harz. If you want to find out more about it, you can visit one of the museum mines. A selection.

Rammelsberg museum and visitor mine

Ores were extracted and processed at Rammelsberg until 1988, for example with the help of this machine.

For more than 1,000 years, ores were mined at Rammelsberg in Goslar, from which mainly copper, lead and silver were extracted. In 1988 the deposit was largely exhausted and was closed and the mining facilities were converted into a museum and visitor mine. A number of facilities still stand as they were abandoned and provide an authentic impression of the miners’ working life. Various guided tours, mine trips and changing exhibitions complement the offering. The complex, together with the old town of Goslar, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Visitor mine 19-Lachter-Stollen in Wildemann

The mountain town of Wildemann, founded in 1529, owes its name to a legend about a mysterious “Wild Man” who is said to have lived in a cave in the forest. It is said that large deposits of silver were later found where he was captured. The so-called 19-Lachter tunnel from the 17th century is a reminder of the early days of mining. A Lachter is an old miner’s measure and corresponds to 1.92 meters. The tunnel is a so-called water solution tunnel – it was previously used to drain groundwater from the higher ore mines.

Visitors can walk 500 meters into the tunnel, which is almost nine kilometers long. At one point it is possible to look into the approximately 260 meter deep, illuminated “Ernst August” shaft. A special feature is the impressive, reconstructed sweeping wheel. As part of the Upper Harz Water Shelf, the 19-Lachter-Stollen is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Samson Mine and Museum

Until 1922, the 12-meter-high water wheel drove the miners in and out of the shafts.

From 1521 to 1910, silver ore was mined in the Samson mine in Sankt Andreasberg in the Upper Harz promoted. At 810 meters, it was once the deepest mine in the world. Today the pit is part of the mining museum of the same name and can still be accessed by visitors to a depth of 190 meters. The last two mine power plants in the Harz are located in the Samsonschacht. They still generate electricity today with the water from the Oderteich. You can also see the world‘s only wire rope driving art from 1837. The miners once used it to travel into the tunnels.

Harzer Roller: Canaries ensured survival

The attached museum provides insights into historical mining and the miners’ living conditions, shows the region’s minerals and provides information about the geology of the Harz Mountains. The Harz Roller Museum is housed in another building. What is meant is not the strong-smelling cheese, but canaries, which almost every miner’s family used to own. The animal was taken into the mine in a cage. His warbling was a kind of oxygen indicator for the miners. If the air became thin, the bird died and the song stopped. This is how the workers recognized the lack of oxygen in good time.

Upper Harz Mining Museum in Clausthal-Zellerfeld

Clausthal-Zellerfeld is one of the oldest mining towns in the Harz. Silver ore was mined there as early as the Middle Ages and the Upper Harz Mining Museum was founded in 1892. The exhibition in the main building documents the development of mining; in the show mine, visitors can get an idea of ​​the hard work underground. There are original mining facilities in the museum’s open-air area.

“Lautenthals Glück” visitor mine: mine railway and ore ship

This train takes you into the narrow tunnels in Lauthenthal.

Northwest of Clausthal-Zellerfeld, in the small town of Lautenthal, there is another worthwhile visitor mine. The eye-catcher in the outdoor area of ​​“Lautenthals Glück” is a 12.5 meter high, reconstructed water wheel. A mine train takes you into the mine, where visitors can visit various tunnels and a chapel. If you like, you can also take a ride on an ore ship: visitors can take it about 100 meters deep into a drainage tunnel from the 19th century. They have to pull themselves along a steel cable to move forward.

