Ming-Na Wen wants to make Boba Fett's second season

Although The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t well-received, it did have its fair share of highlights, one of which was the assassin and mercenary Fanny Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. (Fennec Shand).

She brings life to the character and has some really good action scenes that have many wishing for a dedicated spinoff about Fennec Shand – or maybe a second season of The Book of Boba Fett, in which Ming-Na Wen Can get bigger roles. And she really wouldn’t mind getting back into the role again, here’s what she had to say about it during her Boston fan expo:

“The Book of Boba Fett Season 2, I hope! I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you never know. But knock the wood, they’ll be announcing soon .

Do you prefer The Book of Boba Fett, what do you think of Fennec Shand?

Thanks to Star Wars News Network

