“Speaking last Friday at the works of the Steering Committee of the Flaminia Foundation, Giannantonio Mingozzi representing the Sapir Group thanked the president Mirella Falconi and all the teachers and members present for the good results of the budget and for the initiatives in progress;

“The continuous growth of university settlements and the gradual completion of services and support structures such as the new student residence are a source of pride for the whole city and for the more than 4,000 students enrolled in the Ravenna campus;

I hope, – Mingozzi underlined on behalf of the port companies that contribute to university courses, – that the number of companies and economic organizations that join Flaminia will increase more and more, so that the usual members, such as for example the Municipality , the Cassa di Ravenna Group and the Chamber of Commerce are added to those new business realities that new graduates in Ravenna look to”. Mingozzi, who then visited the new teaching spaces of the Faculty of Medicine built inside the Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital, recalled how “the medical courses have now reached their fourth year and the new doctors leaving the University of Ravenna who will be able to fill those gaps that today weigh on the quality of services to citizens; also in this case, concluded the representative of the Sapir Group, as companies of the port we are pleased to contribute to all the development phases of our courses, those already present and the most recent”.”