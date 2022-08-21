Listen to the audio version of the article

We are at the beginning of November four years ago when a working prototype of a folding smartphone is presented for the first time in the world. For at least fifteen years in the laboratories of Big like Sony, Xerox, Hp, Nokia, Lg and Samsung they have been working on flexible displays, concepts of electronic paper to be applied to televisions, ebooks and mobile devices. But the first phone that folds to become a commercial product is from Royole Corporation, a startup created by a group of engineers at Stanford University. FlexPai which is presented in Beijing, has an extended screen of 7.8 inches, looks more like an Android tablet than a mobile phone but somehow anticipates what will be the debate that has accompanied the genesis, development and production of the so-called “foldables”. But what exactly is a mobile phone that stretches for? Are they small tablets or giant mobile phones? Can they replace iPads and work PCs? The answer to this question has only been taking shape in the last few months.

Last week Samsung presented the fourth generation of its flexible devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We are talking about two of the most expensive smartphones on the market. To say, the most powerful Fold 4 reaches the record figure of 2,249 euros. We are in the very high end of the market, the one above a thousand euros, that is, the one that should suffer the most given the contraction of the market. In Europe, sales have plummeted with a double-digit decline on an annual basis. As the analysis company Counterpoint Research notes, what has just ended is the worst quarter experienced by the mobile sector after the second of 2020, in full pandemic. The semiconductor crisis, galloping inflation and the specter of recession have pushed the European consumer to do the math in his pocket and increasingly turn to mid- and medium-low range smartphones with prices below 300 euros. In short, devices above a thousand euros would suffer. In reality this is not exactly the case. Also according to Counterpoint Research, the super-premium segment shows a certain resilience and continues to grow, demonstrating that the demand for these products is now to be considered as a luxury item. And it is led by the social classes that obviously feel the crisis less. Samsung, the world‘s largest smartphone maker, recently said it expects the global smartphone market to see sales remain flat or experience minimal growth this year. And he has also expressed optimism about the future of his foldable display devices that he is betting heavily on. Currently, the Korean giant controls 62% of a market that is limited in numbers. We are talking about 9 million devices sold in 2021. This year, analysts predict that these numbers will double. But for now it is a business for a few, very few. On the ball are Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and vivo who are introducing new folding smartphones. Mostly on the Chinese market. In the United States, on the other hand, Motorola holds the spot. However, for now the Motorola Razr 2022 will debut only in China, with affordable prices (from 400 to 900 euros) and specifications almost from the top of the class. China thus seems to have become the commercial market where the life expectancy of this new category of products can be tested. In Europe when they arrive they will cost more. Precisely for this reason, if they have the ambition to become an alternative to the iPhone that remains the best-selling high-end smartphone, they must demonstrate that they have come out of the experimentation phase, to finally offer something truly innovative and to be useful at least to rich and influencers. superproductive managers. The potential is all there. Recession permitting.