Single check richer in March, but not for everyone. Who hasn’t updated theIsee, about 900,000 applicants it is estimated, will have to settle for the minimum quota. Next month, the January arrears relating to the revaluation of the benefit based on inflation, which took place in February, and to the increases introduced by the government with the latest budget law, will be paid, credited for the first time this month to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

THE AMOUNT

But be careful because as mentioned, those who have not updated the Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator will receive just over 50 euros next month. this year atInps a total of 7 million Dsu have already been sent with the data for the release of the new Isee (last year a total of 10.7 million had been sent).

On the other hand, 4.5 million households that in 2022 requested the single universal allowance for children by supplementing the application with the single substitutive declaration: INPS has given users time until today to send a new DSU, but it would be around 900,000 latecomers who now risk having their checks cut in March. The single substitutive declaration contains the household’s personal data, income and assets through which to update the ISEE, the indicator on the basis of which the amount to be paid with the single check (and not only) is established.

The good news is that there is time until the end of June to take measures. Because if on the one hand it is true that those who have not yet updated their ISEE will be paid 54 euros for each child in March – as a result of the revaluation the minimum quota has gone from 50 to 54 euros and the maximum has risen to almost 190 euros – on the other hand, he will not lose his right to arrears as long as he moves within the summer. Those who update the ISEE after June 30, on the contrary, will take the correct sum starting from the month following the sending of the DSU.

The update of the Statistical Observatory on the single universal allowance shows that 12.9 billion euros were spent on the service in 2022. Expenditure for households not receiving basic income amounted to 12.3 billion euros, with reference to an audience of approximately 5.7 million applicants and 9.1 million children receiving at least one month’s salary. The average monthly amounts disbursed reached 233 euros per applicant and 146 euros per child. Half of the allowances paid per child refer to beneficiaries belonging to households with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros. On the other hand, around 20 per cent of children belong to households that have not presented the Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator. With the latest budget law, the Meloni government has introduced a 50% increase in the single allowance for families with children under the age of one and for children between the ages of 1 and 3 for families with at least three children and with Isee up to 40,000 euros. As mentioned, these increases have already materialized on the beneficiaries’ accounts in February, but the January monthly salary, which will arrive next month, is still missing. The 8.1% revaluation instead brought the minimum amount of the check from 50 to 54.1 euros, while the maximum amount jumped to 189.2 euros.

THE REVALUATION

The annual revaluation based on the inflation index is envisaged by the law which instituted the single allowance and also affects the Isee thresholds from which the amount to which one is entitled is calculated. Translated: the range to which the maximum quota is due, previously set under the 15 thousand euros of Isee, has been leveled at 16,215 euros. The minimum quota, reserved in 2022 for ISEEs over 40 thousand euros, now goes to those with an indicator over 43,240 euros. Finally, the households reached by the basic income with at least one month of the benefit integrated by the single allowance were 498,000 in 2022, for 845,000 dependent children. For these families, the integration of the single universal allowance was calculated by subtracting, from the theoretical amount of the allowance due, the share of basic income relating to the children who are part of the family unit.

