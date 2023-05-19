Minimum salary (wage) at the start for professionals and VAT numbers for the different possible services

What does the new minimum salary foresee for professionals and VAT numbers for the different possible services? While discussions continue on the establishment of the minimum wage in Italy, following indications from the EU, to guarantee all workers a decent salary, fair compensation has been approved for professionals and VAT holders, to avoid an ‘exploitation ‘ of these categories of people by companies and the Public Administration. Let’s see what it provides and how it will work.

At the start minimum wage for professionals and VAT numbers

What sanctions are foreseen for those who do not respect the minimum wage and for whom

At the start minimum wage for professionals and VAT numbers

The Meloni government has officially approved the fair compensation for professionals and self-employed workers with a VAT number establishing that a remuneration to freelancers proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work performed.

The definitively approved text provides for banking and insurance companies (and their subsidiaries and agents) and for companies with more than 50 employees, or with a turnover of more than 10 million, to pay the professional to whom they entrust tasks a fair compensation , which is absolutely proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work and complies with the ministerial parameters for determining remuneration.

This means that if until now those who worked for large clients, especially young people, were forced to accept any offer in order to earn the customer, even at the expense of it, from today every professional must be paid ‘for what they work’, no less.

The fair compensation law will also lead to rewriting agreements between professionals and their clients, first of all from an economic point of view, because it will be necessary to explicitly define the reference to a fair compensation and to establish it it will be necessary to consider parameters present in the ministerial decrees, defined differently for each category.

In fact, it remains to be understood what the fair compensation approved for professionals and the individual parameters to be evaluated for the calculation of the amounts to be paid should be.

What sanctions are foreseen for those who do not respect the minimum wage and for whom

If you don’t respect the new rule on fair compensation, you risk sanctions. Disciplinary sanctions are foreseen against professionals who accept unfair compensation and not to the defaulting client.

According to the provisions of the approved standard, it is up to the professional orders and colleges to adopt deontological provisions to define sanctions for professionals who violate the provisions on fair compensation.

The new law also provides for the establishment, within the Ministry of Justice, of a national observatory on fair compensation.