Minimum wage, Conte: “From Meloni fake news, Friday meeting uphill”

09 August 2023 19:12

Harsh reaction of the opposition to the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who reiterated her no to the introduction of a minimum wage by law



Ansa

Giorgia Meloni “reiterates that she is against the legal minimum wage, using unfounded and laughable arguments to justify her stubbornness”. She writes it on Facebook Joseph Conte specifying that “the meeting on Friday at Palazzo Chigi”, in which the prime minister convened the opposition to discuss the measure, “is expected to be uphill”. Among the arguments of the Prime Minister, the M5s leader clarifies, “the one on the basis of which wages would decrease with the minimum wage. A full-blown fake news, which demonstrates how Meloni has not read even a line of our proposal”.

Yes, I listen, but no second thoughts about the opposition’s proposed law on the minimum wage. A few hours after the meeting with the leaders of the minority parties Giorgia Meloni clarifies, or rather confirms, what the government’s position is on the subject: if approved by law, “it could risk being lower than the contractual minimum envisaged and thus becoming a substitute and not an additional parameter, making wages much worse than those who improve them”.

A reading that

Joseph Conte rejects in toto, underlines how the proposal filed by the oppositions on this is “clear: if a collective agreement provides for a wage of 5 euros an hour for a worker, with our proposal that wage rises to 9. If it provides for 11 euros an now, it stays at 11. It certainly doesn’t go down to 9”. “The Government does not seem to want to budge from its prejudices – concludes the leader of the M5s -. We do not stop. It will mean that during the meeting I will try to explain how things are with graphs”.

Even tougher is the reaction of

Pd. "What is Meloni's strategy? Calling the meeting and then looking for the accident to blow it up?" they ask from the parts of the Nazarene with

Elly Schlein nonetheless determined to assert her reasons directly at Palazzo Chigi. The secretary of the Democratic Party is silent for the moment but the Pd group leader in the Labor commission

Arthur Scott he gives Conte a hand, declaring that the party will be present on Friday to reiterate that “the minimum wage must be made by law”.

Bonaccini: “I appreciated Meloni’s opening” The position of the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini goes against the trend of his party. “I found it appreciable that the Prime Minister, Meloni, unlike many of her ministers and a significant part of the majority, avoided closing the confrontation as many of her party and majority and government representatives wanted,” he said. And this, underlined Bonaccini, “because, in my opinion, he understood that in the country the majority of Italians, regardless of who they vote for or have voted for, do not tolerate the situation still lasting too long in which over three million people, often young and very young, boys and girls, work at two-three-four euros gross an hour without any protection and therefore with starvation wages and without rights. This is not worthy of a civilized country”.

If at the meeting "there should only be a confrontation, it would be better to meet again in Parliament" comments Riccardo Magi of +Europa, while

Angelo Bonelli e

Nicola Fratoianni of Avs consider Meloni's summons useless if made only "to reiterate his no to the law on the minimum wage". On a decidedly agitated afternoon, he takes on the role of mediator

Charles Calenda asking everyone to "keep it low" and work together to reach an agreement, while the senator

Raffaella Shirt he confirms that Italia Viva will not be there because he still thinks that “laws must be made in Parliament”.

Meloni on Friday will welcome the opposition flanked by the two deputy prime ministers –

Antonio Tajani e

Matthew Salvini – by the Minister of Labour

Marina Elvira Calderone and by the two undersecretaries

Giovanbattista Fazzolari e

Alfredo Mantovano. The government’s proposal, which will hardly see the light of day before September, is instead that of continuing to insist on collective bargaining, as remarked by Calderone herself, for which “intense action is needed to extend bargaining to sectors not yet covered” and by Tajani, for whom the idea of ​​a “collective bargaining which guarantees workers is better than a salary fixed by law”. However, Meloni is confident that Friday’s confrontation could turn into an opportunity to understand if “there is the margin of presenting together” with the oppositions “a serious proposal against low wages – a true Italian problem – and that wage parameters can be provided for workers not covered by collective bargaining.

Daily News

suspension approved before the summer break

