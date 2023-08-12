Minimum wage, Renzi: “No more catwalks, Meloni comes to Parliament also in August. The Cnel must be abolished”

“Italy has the labor taxes among the highest in Europebut the salaries among the lowest. Really there Melons think about solving this problem with one catwalk in August at Palazzo Chigi? Yesterday Meloni invited the opposition, except us in Italia Viva, to discuss the law on the minimum wage “. Thus the leader of Italia Vita Matthew Renzi in a video posted on Instagram.

“Do you know how it ended? Zero, nothing done. On the contrary – explains Renzi – the Prime Minister said that she will appoint the colonel to study a solution in the next sixty days. The Cnel chaired by Renato Brunetta. Cnel is a useless body which in my opinion is to be abolished, which has brought nothing to Italy and to the Italians. It almost seems that yesterday’s meeting served more than to increase the salaries of the Italians to justify the potential salary of Brunetta ”he adds.

“If you have concrete proposals, the Government comes to Parliament, even immediately, even in August as I had proposed. And let the prime minister come and bring us the ideas of the government and we will say yes or no on the basis of what we think. But let it be done in Parliament” concludes Renzi.

© breaking latest news

Cyrus Cuozzo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

