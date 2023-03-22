Home Health Minipill also leads to a slightly higher risk of breast cancer – Health
Health

Minipill also leads to a slightly higher risk of breast cancer – Health

by admin
Minipill also leads to a slightly higher risk of breast cancer – Health

The effect is small, but it’s the same as with conventional combination drugs, new data shows.

Von

Werner Bartens

The risk is relatively small and the benefit of reliable contraception is undisputed. However, since the discussion about hormonal contraception with the pill is often passionate, danger reports are noticed with particular attention. It is against this background that the results of cancer researchers from Oxford can be seen in the specialist magazine Plos Medicine have appeared. Accordingly, there is a relatively low risk of developing breast cancer in connection with taking the pill – regardless of whether it is a conventional combination preparation or the “mini pill” consisting only of progestins.

See also  Eat a lot - and get slim / The pharmacy magazine "Diabetes Ratgeber" gives a ...

You may also like

Chocolate and chips – that’s why we can’t...

Marburg. New epidemic in Tanzania. Five confirmed dead

Effectiveness of sunlight with heliotherapy

Meeting of the federal-state working group / hospital...

At school of happiness: 7 days to take...

Sleep apnea could be recognized as a chronic...

Time change and health: why the winter time...

17-year-old died at Careggi hospital, announcement from the...

Doctors charged over child’s death after surgery

Influenza, pneumococcus, herpes zoster: “the cursed triad” that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy