Von

Werner Bartens

The risk is relatively small and the benefit of reliable contraception is undisputed. However, since the discussion about hormonal contraception with the pill is often passionate, danger reports are noticed with particular attention. It is against this background that the results of cancer researchers from Oxford can be seen in the specialist magazine Plos Medicine have appeared. Accordingly, there is a relatively low risk of developing breast cancer in connection with taking the pill – regardless of whether it is a conventional combination preparation or the “mini pill” consisting only of progestins.