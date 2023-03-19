Home Health Minister answers questions from local citizens
Health

Minister answers questions from local citizens

by admin

The Minister was also a guest in Dresden, Zittau and Pritzwalk to get an idea of ​​the situation on site. In the cities, Spahn visited clinics and nursing facilities and spoke to the nursing staff about the challenges in nursing. He made it clear that many improvements in care have been implemented in recent months – for example through the financing of new positions. According to Spahn, it is now important to fill the positions with good working conditions and nursing staff from abroad.

Another important point in the clinics was digitalization. This is promoted with every law. Because relief through digitization means more time for the patients.

See also  Hologic Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

You may also like

Jerry Calà insulted by no vaxes after a...

“We don’t know what future it will have”

Turin, new mitral prosthesis implanted with a beating...

they are cheap and contain proteins»- breaking latest...

Recipes and ideas what to do with leftover...

Daniele Dal Moro will be absent in Monday’s...

Health: the world’s first beating-heart mitral prosthesis implanted...

they are cheap and contain proteins»- breaking latest...

Nicotine Pouches: Free from tobacco but not from...

Why banks fail – Il Post

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy