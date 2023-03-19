The Minister was also a guest in Dresden, Zittau and Pritzwalk to get an idea of ​​the situation on site. In the cities, Spahn visited clinics and nursing facilities and spoke to the nursing staff about the challenges in nursing. He made it clear that many improvements in care have been implemented in recent months – for example through the financing of new positions. According to Spahn, it is now important to fill the positions with good working conditions and nursing staff from abroad.

Another important point in the clinics was digitalization. This is promoted with every law. Because relief through digitization means more time for the patients.