Minister Gröhe accepts the Light of Peace from Bethlehem

The idea of ​​the Peace Light from Bethlehem, to travel through the countries as ambassadors of peace and to announce the birth of Jesus, originated in Austria in 1986.

Every year before Christmas, a child lights the light of peace in the grotto of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. From this Grotto of the Nativity, which has been considered sacred since the beginning of Christianity, the light travels to Vienna and is sent to all parts of Austria and most European countries, including the USA, on the third weekend in Advent.

After three German “old scouts” traveled to Vienna for the first time in 1994 and brought the light to Germany by train on the third Advent, the light of peace has also become a tradition in Germany.

As a sign of peace and international understanding, the motto of the 2014 Peace Light Campaign in Germany is: “Peace be upon you – Shalom – Salam”.

