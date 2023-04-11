The “Association for Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation for Transplanted and Dialysis Patients” was founded in 1982 as the “German Sports Association for Kidney Transplanted” (DSN). After an interim renaming to “German Sports Association for Organ Transplants” (DVSO), the name TransDia has been in use since 2005 and unites members from all over Germany.

BMG employee Nurlu among the honorees

In Mar del Plata, Nehar Nurlu was once again one of the club’s guarantors of success. The 50-year-old from Cologne works at the Bonn office of the Federal Ministry of Health and won three gold medals at the last World Transplant Games. Nurlu won the 5000m, the 400m and the 800m.

Swimmer Simone Bauer also shone with five gold medals and two world records. Her performance and her sense of team spirit and fairness also earned the Munich native the “Outstanding Female Athlete” award.

The Federal Ministry of Health once again supported the athletes with a travel allowance.