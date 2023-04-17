Home » Minister Grohe in Davos
Health

Minister Grohe in Davos



At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Minister Gröhe meets colleagues and experts from other countries to exchange views. Topics of discussion include global challenges in health policy, such as combating antibiotic resistance and Ebola, prevention, drug supply and demographic trends.

About the background of the WEF:

The World Economic Forum is a non-profit foundation. It organizes a meeting in Davos every year. This event brings together leading international business experts, politicians, intellectuals and journalists to discuss current global issues.

