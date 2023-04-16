Home » Minister Gröhe meets Federal Councilor Alain Berset
Health

Minister Gröhe meets Federal Councilor Alain Berset

by admin

In addition to international health policy issues and challenges, such as the reform of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ebola and the necessary conclusions from the experiences made in combating the virus, the conversation at the Swiss Embassy in Berlin also included bilateral cooperation in German- Swiss border region on the agenda.

Minister Gröhe and Federal Councilor Berset also used the opportunity to exchange views on national health policy projects, such as the hospital reform and the Statutory Health Insurance Care Improvement Act.

See also  Amazon wants to save millions of products from destruction by reselling returns and unsold items

You may also like

Low back pain is the first cause of...

Roma-Udinese 3-0, goals and highlights: Bove, Pellegrini and...

The stimulating atmosphere of Capricorn: tomorrow’s horoscope, Monday...

«Well-being is activated with an evocative stimulus»

“That’s where they were going”

you won’t use it again after 30 years

Motogp: Rins wins on Honda Lcr in Austin,...

Prevention Act in the Bundestag

Massacre of Erba, what had happened and the...

over 70% for breast cancers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy