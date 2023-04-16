Minister Gröhe meets Federal Councilor Alain Berset

In addition to international health policy issues and challenges, such as the reform of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ebola and the necessary conclusions from the experiences made in combating the virus, the conversation at the Swiss Embassy in Berlin also included bilateral cooperation in German- Swiss border region on the agenda.

Minister Gröhe and Federal Councilor Berset also used the opportunity to exchange views on national health policy projects, such as the hospital reform and the Statutory Health Insurance Care Improvement Act.