Minister Gröhe visits German AIDS Aid

Germany is now one of the countries with the lowest rates of new HIV infections in Europe. This is also the result of the good prevention work to which the German AIDS Aid has been making a valuable contribution for 30 years. We must continue on this path. It is about continuing to work on reducing the rate of new infections through information and education. This also means that we take the existing fears and insecurities in the population seriously and continue to provide information about the disease and how to deal with HIV. Knowing how to deal with HIV is a crucial prerequisite for preventing the exclusion of people with HIV.