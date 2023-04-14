Together with the Saarland Prime Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer the Minister first traveled to St. Wendel. A clearing house for unaccompanied minor refugees started work here on August 24, 2015. The building on the grounds of the SHG clinics has 25 to 28 places and employs a doctor, pedagogues and psychologists who look after the children and young people. The minors receive intensive care for six to eight weeks, which is intended to enable them to recover from the hardships of their escape. They also take part in language courses and are integrated into normal classes when they start school.