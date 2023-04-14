Home Health Minister Gröhe visits refugee facilities
Health

Minister Gröhe visits refugee facilities

by admin

Together with the Saarland Prime Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer the Minister first traveled to St. Wendel. A clearing house for unaccompanied minor refugees started work here on August 24, 2015. The building on the grounds of the SHG clinics has 25 to 28 places and employs a doctor, pedagogues and psychologists who look after the children and young people. The minors receive intensive care for six to eight weeks, which is intended to enable them to recover from the hardships of their escape. They also take part in language courses and are integrated into normal classes when they start school.

See also  Do you renew, transcend or evolve? Only one of these approaches saved your business from the crisis

You may also like

Lotto extraction live today Thursday 13 April 2023...

If the child suddenly has diabetes: “Initially it...

#CittàdelSì, information campaign on organ and tissue donation...

The Fimmg alarm: “In Italy the number of...

the winning numbers and the jackpot

The Zoosafari of Fasano against the killing of...

The marriage of convenience of Renzi and Calenda....

Soy, the “proage” plant that protects skin and...

Weight stagnates: According to experts, these factors help...

Feyenoord-Roma 1-0: the Giallorossi miss a penalty, Dybala...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy