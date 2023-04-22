Home » Minister Gröhe welcomes his first group of visitors to the BMG
Health

Minister Gröhe welcomes his first group of visitors to the BMG

by admin

31 January 2014. On January 29, 2014, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe welcomed his first group of visitors to the Federal Ministry of Health. They were students from the Neuss vocational college. The students had prepared well for the visit and brought many questions with them. For example, the 17 to 21-year-olds wanted to know how one becomes a politician, whether a minister really only finishes work at 10 p.m. or what his most important projects here in office are or will be.

After the conversation with Minister Gröhe, the students dealt with the topic of care. In a participatory campaign under the motto “For me, care means…”, the young people and young adults were encouraged to record their personal thoughts on the subject of care on cards. The cards were then put together on a large poster wall in the atrium. This gave the young visitors an interesting look at this topic.

See also  Fueled: A Familiar Design That Doesn't Mean Chaos and Fun Trailer - Gamereactor - Fueled Up

You may also like

Fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid: 2...

Lidia Ravera: “We, former easy girls only because...

1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened...

1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened...

Care is the focus

Accountant Antonio Novati stabbed to death in Massalengo,...

What happens to your body if you eat...

Lazio-Turin, Juric and Sarri in the post match

The most incredible function of WhatsApp: few know...

7-year-old girl overwhelmed and killed by the car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy