Minister Gröhe welcomes his first group of visitors to the BMG

31 January 2014. On January 29, 2014, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe welcomed his first group of visitors to the Federal Ministry of Health. They were students from the Neuss vocational college. The students had prepared well for the visit and brought many questions with them. For example, the 17 to 21-year-olds wanted to know how one becomes a politician, whether a minister really only finishes work at 10 p.m. or what his most important projects here in office are or will be.

After the conversation with Minister Gröhe, the students dealt with the topic of care. In a participatory campaign under the motto “For me, care means…”, the young people and young adults were encouraged to record their personal thoughts on the subject of care on cards. The cards were then put together on a large poster wall in the atrium. This gave the young visitors an interesting look at this topic.