Minister Hermann Gröhe meets his German-speaking counterparts

22. August 2014. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe met with his German-speaking counterparts from Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and the Principality of Liechtenstein on August 21 and 22 for an annual workshop at Kleine Scheidegg in the Bernese Oberland.

The focus of the two-day talks was, among other things, quality assurance and, in particular, the fight against hospital infections. With increased awareness, the health ministers want to persuade the staff working in the clinics in particular, but also the patients, to reduce the risks through correct behavior.

The increasing number of older people in all five countries is forcing an intensive debate on how healthcare can be better geared towards dementia and other age-related diseases. In order to intensify the exchange of experience in this area, a joint workshop is to be held in the coming year.

Other topics included the international efforts to eliminate measles in Europe by 2015 and the coordinated fight against antibiotic resistance. Furthermore, with a view to the next meeting in Austria, closer cooperation in the procedures for setting drug prices is also to be examined. There was also an exchange on the current development of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The common concern of the so-called “health quintet” is to strengthen the quality of health care and patient safety in the long term and to improve transparency about the quality of the medical services provided. The five participating countries face similar challenges due to the similarities in their healthcare systems. The regular meetings are intended to create a fixed framework for exchanging knowledge and experience and thus provide an impetus for further improving healthcare.

The wording of the joint final declaration can be found here (PDF, non-accessible, 42 KB).