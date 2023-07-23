Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach suggests using churches as cooling centers during heatwaves

German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, has suggested using churches as cool rooms during heat waves in Italy. Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by profession, made the suggestion while on vacation in Italy, where he experienced the scorching Saharan air bubble. He shared his thoughts and photos on Twitter, expressing concern about the impact of climate change on southern Europe. Lauterbach visited several churches during his trip and praised the medieval buildings for their cool interiors. He suggested that churches should be open during the day as a refuge from the heat.

However, Lauterbach later changed his stance after arriving in Rome, where he seemed to enjoy the hot weather, taking a selfie in front of the Trevi fountain. His comments drew a response from Daniela Santanchè, the Minister of Tourism, who thanked Lauterbach for choosing Italy as a tourist destination and emphasized the country’s commitment to sustainability in the face of climate change.

Italy has been experiencing extremely high temperatures, leading to concerns about the future of tourism in the country. Lauterbach’s proposal to use churches as cold rooms during heat waves could provide a temporary solution to help tourists and locals escape the heat. However, the long-term impact of climate change on tourism in Italy remains a pressing issue.

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it is crucial for countries to prioritize sustainable strategies in their tourism sectors. Italy, like many other nations, is striving to make its tourist offerings welcoming and sustainable year-round.