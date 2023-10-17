Minister of Health Proposes Changes to Pharmaceutical Spending and Drug Distribution in Italy

Minister of Health Proposes Changes to Pharmaceutical Spending and Drug Distribution

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, recently announced proposed changes to pharmaceutical spending and drug distribution during a hearing at the Senate Social Affairs Commission. The regulatory proposal includes raising the spending ceiling for hospital companies to 8.5% and lowering it for affiliated companies to 6.8%, starting in 2024. This move aims to free up spaces currently subject to payback while ensuring the overall spending cap remains at 15.30%.

In addition to the remodulation of spending ceilings, Schillaci also unveiled a “truly revolutionary” proposal that would allow pharmacies affiliated with the national health service to dispense drugs that were previously only available in hospital pharmacies. The primary goal of this proposal is to increase levels of assistance and proximity, ensuring that patients have easy access to necessary medications. Schillaci emphasized the importance of promoting widespread dispensing of drugs through community pharmacies, thereby ensuring homogeneous, accessible, and financially sustainable pharmaceutical assistance throughout the country.

To facilitate this change, the regulatory proposal calls for the update of the territorial handbook by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) by March 30, 2024. AIFA will identify the drugs that can transition from the hospital distribution channel to distribution at local pharmacies. By consulting the State-Regions Conference, AIFA will establish a binding list of medicines that possess pharmacological characteristics suitable for territorial distribution. Additionally, AIFA will create a list of medicines not covered by patents that can be distributed through public pharmacies under the conventional regime.

The objective of this measure is to ensure local dispensing of drugs for the benefit of citizens, while also guaranteeing the economic and financial sustainability of the overall reorganization of the drug distribution channels. The proposal also includes a new remuneration model that provides pharmacies with financial compensation for dispensing drugs under the national health service. This change implements what was previously established by the Balduzzi law.

These proposed changes aim to improve access to necessary medications and create a more efficient and sustainable pharmaceutical system. By allowing affiliated pharmacies to dispense drugs that were previously only available in hospital pharmacies, patients will benefit from increased proximity to essential medications. The proposals are set to go into effect in 2024 and are expected to have a positive impact on the overall healthcare system in Italy.

