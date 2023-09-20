Home » Minister Schillaci at the 78th United Nations General Assembly
Minister Schillaci at the 78th United Nations General Assembly

Minister Schillaci at the 78th United Nations General Assembly

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, participates in the work of the 78th United Nations General Assembly #UNGA78 held in New York from 19 to 22 September 2023.

Prevention, preparedness and response to pandemics, universal health coverage and eradication of tuberculosis: these are the themes of the plenary sessions dedicated to global health of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Schillaci, who is in New York as a member of the government delegation led by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will also participate in several bilateral meetings including the one with the French Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau scheduled for September 20th.

During the week the Minister will also meet representatives of the international scientific community organizations also in view of the Italian Presidency of the G7.

