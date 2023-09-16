Home » Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president
Health

Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

by admin

Printable version

Press release no. 48
Date of the press release 11 September 2023

Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with a note sent to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, proposed the appointment of Professor Rocco Bellantone as president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The assignment must be formalized through a decree of the Prime Minister, after obtaining the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions.

See also  I BRING - Greetings - News - USA

You may also like

Dengue Outbreaks on the Rise in Europe: Italy...

Why the authorities are imposing a lockdown

“Match it Now!”, the national bone marrow donation...

CHMP Approves Nine New Drugs and 11 Extensions...

On the effectiveness of clinical treatments

«The Chechen leader Kadyrov is in serious condition»|...

Addressing Sickness Certificates and Work Implications Amidst Positive...

Hausengel Holding GmbH once again received the German...

UT Health San Antonio and UTSA Introduce Groundbreaking...

Florence, the largest research center on aging is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy