Press release no. 48

Date of the press release 11 September 2023

Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with a note sent to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, proposed the appointment of Professor Rocco Bellantone as president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The assignment must be formalized through a decree of the Prime Minister, after obtaining the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions.

