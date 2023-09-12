Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with a note sent to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, proposed the appointment of Professor Rocco Bellantone, former dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Catholic University, as president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The assignment must be formalized through a decree of the Prime Minister, after obtaining the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions.

The Minister, pending the conclusion of the procedure for the appointment of the new president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, then appointed Professor Bellantone by decree as extraordinary commissioner of the Institute for a period of six months and in any case until the appointment of the new President. The extraordinary commissioner assumes the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration.

