Home » Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president
Health

Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

by admin
Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with a note sent to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, proposed the appointment of Professor Rocco Bellantone, former dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Catholic University, as president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The assignment must be formalized through a decree of the Prime Minister, after obtaining the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions.

The Minister, pending the conclusion of the procedure for the appointment of the new president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, then appointed Professor Bellantone by decree as extraordinary commissioner of the Institute for a period of six months and in any case until the appointment of the new President. The extraordinary commissioner assumes the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration.

See also  Sony confirmed that "Dynamic Rebel 2077" will be back on the PS Store on the 21st, but warns that there may still be some problems | udn game corner

You may also like

The Benefits and Risks of Intermittent Fasting: Flavio...

“Left is not woke” – a review in...

Dispelling False Myths: Unveiling the Truth About Nutrition

New self-help group in the Wetterau

At the FEI Jumping European Championship in San...

Revolutionary Discovery: Link Between Metaplastic Breast Cancer and...

The Importance of #MSP: A Hub for Doctors,...

AllEars TV: I Have To Ride Everything in...

The Importance of Vaccinations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus...

New KfH patient brochure “Mastering the start of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy