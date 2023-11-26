Minister Schillaci signs the implementing decree

“Today, having acquired the agreement with the Mef and with the State – Regions Conference, I signed the Ministerial Decree for the provision of psychologist bonus for the year 2023. After testing the bonus during the pandemic, this government wanted to make this measure structural and increased the maximum amount of the contribution that citizens will be able to request from the INPS” – this is what the Minister of Health declares, Orazio Schillaci, adding that “mental health is a public health priority. The psychologist bonus is part of a more overall intervention, which we are also carrying out through the mental health roundtable, which aims to strengthen the structures and care services in the area and to spread the culture of mental health also to overcome the stigma and discrimination which continue to be a barrier to social inclusion”.

The ministerial decree provides for the distribution between the Regions of 5 million euros for the year 2023 and 8 million starting from 2024.

The benefit is recognized only once and is set by the decree at a maximum of:

1,500 euros for incomes with ISEE less than 15 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session); 1,000 euros for incomes with ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session) 500 euros for incomes with ISEE greater than 30 thousand but less than 50 thousand (up to 50 euros for each session).

The request to access the bonus must be submitted by accessing the INPS platform. The bonus must be used within 270 days from the date of acceptance of the application, under penalty of forfeiture of the benefit.

