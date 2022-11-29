I deal with different topics on a daily basis that revolve around politics, news and the world of entertainment . Ravenous for all that is current, with a “historical” eye turned to the past and a “curious” eye turned to the future.











The rules relating to theisolation Covid. He assured it Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who explained that the shirts will be widened for those who result asymptomatic positives.

The successor of Robert Hope spoke in Campobasso, for the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Molise.

Schillaci: “Simplifying quarantine rules”

“We are working to ensure that asymptomatic people can return to their activities after five days. We will shortly be presenting a bill on this”, announced Schillaci who has been working for weeks to “simplify” the rules of the quarantine for the positives.

We are moving towards a decision that will probably establish that for the asymptomatic they will be enough 5 days of isolation after infection, “possibly also eliminating the final buffer”.

Schillaci: “It’s no longer the Covid of three years ago”

“I am convinced – added Schillaci – that we are in a different phase of the Covid 19 disease which today is not the one we saw three years ago. We keep our attention high but we are confident that we can get out of Covid and we think it is important now to think about the many problems that have been left behind with Covid, such as waiting lists and cancer screenings “.

The minister in charge claims a “turnaround” in the Meloni government. “Our National Health System (NHS) was once the best of all, but since 2013 it has been heavily underfunded”. “Today’s shortcomings and difficulties” are the result of “wrong choices of the past when healthcare was considered the cinderella of the state budget”.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci

Covid, continued the minister, “among the many troubles it has caused, the only thing it has made us understand is how important health and public health are. Only with the arrival of this terrible pandemic and in the face of 180,000 deaths, it was understood that spending on health is a primary and indispensable expense”.

Schillaci: “Health care must be reorganized”

Schillaci then explained that there is one difficult health situation and that it is necessary to allocate more funds to deal with the problems: “The government has ensured 2.2 billion euros more for healthcare in 2023 and another 2.4 billion in 2024. This is a first sign of a trend reversal it will certainly be consolidated with the budgets for the next few years”.

And again, healthcare “must be reorganized, because Covid has shown how fragile the territory is in many regions”. According to Schillaci there is “a distortion that has arisen over the years: the overload of hospital structures”. This is why we must “reaffirm the strategic role of territorial health to improve services for citizens”.

“We need to have innovative ideas to ensure that the territory can take charge of many problems that today end up in hospitals causing the many disruptions we know”. We then need, the minister underlined, “to reduce the gap between North and South because the right to health is guaranteed by article 32 of our Constitution”».



