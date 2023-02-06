Home Health Minister Schillaci thanks Orders of doctors and nurses for their commitment in the pandemic
Minister Schillaci thanks Orders of doctors and nurses for their commitment in the pandemic

Press release no. 6
Release date October 31, 2022

Minister Schillaci thanks Orders of doctors and nurses for their commitment in the pandemic

The Minister of Health, Horace Schillacispoke at the press conference convened at the end of the Council of Ministers during which he reiterated the importance of the vaccination campaign in the fight against the pandemic, underlining the commitment and dedication of doctors and healthcare workers in the fight against Covid19, paying a heavy price also in terms of victims.

The Minister then thanked the orders of doctors and nurses who have always been at the forefront in these difficult years in managing the emergency and with whom a fruitful relationship of collaboration must continue for an increasingly efficient national health service in the exclusive interest of patients.

