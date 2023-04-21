Minister Schillaci’s announcement is awaited

The Minister of Health Horace Schillaci confirmed the easing of the obligation to wear masks in the hospital. The deadline is scheduled for April 30 and, according to the minister’s words, the obligation to wear a mask will probably be maintained only in the wards that house patients at risk and immunosuppressed.





Towards the end of masks in hospitals

The Minister of Health spoke on the issue of masks on the sidelines of the press conference on the green light for the new essential levels of assistance (Lea). “Let’s go towards a training of the use of masks in the hospital“said the minister.

The final decision will be taken during the meeting scheduled for Thursday 20 April. The use of masks in hospitals had been extended until April 30 by a ministerial order dated December 29, 2022.

Maybe it can interest you Mandatory masks Campania, De Luca renews the ordinance and attacks the government on the vaccination obligation

The words of the Minister of Health Schillaci

Minister Schillaci’s comment on the easing of masks in hospitals came during a press conference called to present the application of the Leas starting January 1, 2024.





The Ministry of Health has resolved the financial coverage problems, as announced “with great satisfaction” by the minister.

“A monitoring table on the new Lea with the Mef starts tomorrow. 402 million are allocated for the Lea but we will evaluate with the table any new funds and also new services to be added”, explained Schillaci.

The Minister of Health Schillaci





Essential levels of assistance, found new funds

“Wait 6 years for theLeas update it is unacceptable,” added the Minister of Health during the press conference.

“The application of the new essential levels of assistance is the crucial point to be monitored in all regions. There are so many new opportunities that weren’t there before. The real challenge is to ensure everyone has the same opportunities”, concluded the minister.

Maybe it can interest you New Covid rules: no tampon to get out of isolation, but mask obligation

The State-Regions Conference has approved two types of Lea. The first on specialist outpatients, the other on prosthetics, with the latter which will enter into force on April 1, 2024. With the new Lea, which should eliminate the disparities in treatments between regions, the services paid by the State go from 1,702 to 2.018.



