Ministerial ordinance on the use of masks, the indications of the Region to the Healthcare Companies – Health

Donini: “The emergency is finally behind us, but let’s treasure what we have learned: masks help save lives”

The Region redefines the obligations, identical from Piacenza to Rimini, after the national indications which left some decisions in the hands of the individual health departments. Swabs only for those who have symptoms or develop them

3 maggio 2023 – Masks help save lives. So, even if the Covid emergency is now behind us, there are healthcare environments for which continuing to wear them will remain mandatory and others where they will be recommended: to put it in black and white the latest ministerial order, of April 28, and the indications that the Region has sent to the Health Trusts todaywith the aim of clearly defining uniform areas and behaviors throughout the territory.

In fact, since the national indications left the responsibility for some choices to the individual health departments, the regional councilorship for health policies thought it appropriate to establish a line of same action for all structuresfrom Piacenza to Rimini, obviously in full compliance with the provisions of the order of the Ministry of Health.

In Emilia-Romagna, personal protective equipment remains mandatory per operators, visitors and users within the hospitalization departments of health facilities, in the outpatient clinics and specialist centres to whom refer to frail or immunosuppressed patientsin the waiting rooms of health facilities for subjects with respiratory symptomsin the structures health and social care e socioassistenziali (hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including those who are not self-sufficient). The complete list of the residential structures involved is the one indicated in article 44 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 12 January 2017.

I am exempted from the obligation children under the age of six, those with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask and those who cannot use the device because they have to communicate with a disabled person.

The use of devices is instead recommended inside the waiting rooms for operators, carers and users of health facilities that have no respiratory symptoms. Finally, in line with the ministerial ordinance, in the outpatient clinics of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice any obligation is at the discretion of the doctor.

Infine, i tampons for the search for SARS-CoV-2 will be mandatory for patients accessing the Emergency Department or hospitalization already with symptomsor who develop them during hospitalization.

“The data that we continue to collect to monitor the progress of the pandemic – explains the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– confirm that the emergency phase is behind us in Emilia-Romagna as well. However, it would be a mistake not to treasure what we have learned, that is, that masks are an essential safeguard to counter the spread not only of Covid, but of many other diseases. For this reason we believe it is our duty to continue wearing them in all cases in which they can help save lives and recommend caution in other circumstances. Compared to the ministerial indications, we have provided uniform indications for the whole territory, so that both patients, workers and visitors know how they should behave in our region”.