Minister’s Visit to Gran Canaria Highlights Commitment to Citizens’ Rights

The Minister of Social Rights and Equality, Candelaria Delgado, has emphasized the importance of islands in ensuring citizens’ rights as they serve as the “first door of entry” for the population. During her visit to Mogán in Gran Canaria, Delgado expressed her commitment to strengthening the relationship with all municipalities in the archipelago to create a network of care for the people. Accompanied by the mayor of Mogán, Onalia Bueno, and other local officials, Delgado visited social care resources including a sheltered apartment and a day center for the elderly. The Minister also highlighted the importance of improving social services in coordination with the Cabildos. The mayor of Mogán praised the collaboration between the local government and the Ministry in addressing the citizens’ issues and improving social policies. Delgado emphasized that the priority is the citizens of the Canary Islands and the administration will always be available to work with city councils to meet the needs of each territory.

