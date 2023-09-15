Ministries Collaborate to Develop First Measures of Mental Health Plan

Ministries of Education, Health, and Social Welfare Join Forces to Create Mental Health Plan

CASTELLÓN, 15 Sep. – The Ministries of Education, Health, and Social Welfare have announced the establishment of a working commission to develop the first set of measures for the Mental Health Plan. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, José Antonio Rovira, during a media briefing at the opening of the new academic year at the Universitat Jaume I of Castellón.

Rovira stated that he will hold a meeting next week with the Minister of Health and the Minister of Social Welfare, who has expressed concern over the alarming rates of child suicide. The three ministers will collaborate to launch the commission, aiming to implement the initial measures within this year.

“We are committed to working together with Health and Social Welfare in addressing this critical issue,” said Rovira.

The creation of the working commission showcases the government’s dedication to addressing mental health concerns, especially among young children. The three ministries will cooperate closely to develop effective strategies to tackle mental health issues and provide comprehensive support to those in need.

Experts and stakeholders in the field have long urged the government to prioritize mental health and establish a comprehensive plan. The formation of the working commission marks a significant step toward meeting these demands.

As the commission commences its work, it is expected to collaborate with mental health professionals, educators, and relevant organizations to develop holistic measures that address both prevention and treatment. The plan is set to encompass various aspects of mental health, including awareness campaigns, early intervention programs, and the improvement of mental health services in schools.

Mental health has increasingly become a pressing concern in society, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government’s commitment to addressing this issue and collaborating across ministries reflects a proactive approach to improve mental wellness in the country.

The working commission’s progress and developments will be closely monitored by the public, mental health advocates, and concerned individuals eager to see tangible improvements in the mental health support system.

