Home Health ++ Ministry at work on overcoming closed number in Medicine + – Last Hour
Health

++ Ministry at work on overcoming closed number in Medicine + – Last Hour

by admin
++ Ministry at work on overcoming closed number in Medicine + – Last Hour
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 12 JAN – A commission just set up by the minister of the University Annamaria Bernini is working to study the modification of the programmed access to the faculty of Medicine. The confirmation comes from the ministry and the minister spoke about it today in a letter to Corriere della Sera. The commission will have to provide proposals to the minister by the spring. Meanwhile, this year access will take place with the new Tolc as envisaged by the reform of the former minister Cristina Messa. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy