(ANSA) – ROME, 12 JAN – A commission just set up by the minister of the University Annamaria Bernini is working to study the modification of the programmed access to the faculty of Medicine. The confirmation comes from the ministry and the minister spoke about it today in a letter to Corriere della Sera. The commission will have to provide proposals to the minister by the spring. Meanwhile, this year access will take place with the new Tolc as envisaged by the reform of the former minister Cristina Messa. (HANDLE).

