Ministry of Education and College of Psychology Launch Pilot Program to Improve Student Well-being and Educational Performance

The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, in collaboration with the Official College of Psychology of the Region of Murcia, has launched a pilot project aimed at improving the mental and social well-being of students. The project also aims to enhance students’ educational performance and identify students at psychological and social risk.

The pilot project includes the training of six counselors who belong to the educational guidance services of publicly-funded centers. These professionals, who have a degree in psychology, are receiving specialized training from the Official College of Psychology through the Center for Teachers and Resources (CPR) of the Counseling.

The program will be implemented experimentally this year in Primary and Secondary schools and will target centers where students at psychological risk are identified. The recipients of the psychological and social care measures will be the students, families, and teachers of the selected educational centers.

Carmen Balsas, the general director of Human Resources, Educational Planning, and Innovation, emphasized the importance of the project in improving the health and well-being of students. The counselors will work together with tutors to detect possible psychological issues with the objective of early prevention of risk indicators in students.

Additionally, the initiative includes the development of programs to improve the psychological and social care of students in collaboration with teachers and families. The project also aims to coordinate actions with external services such as the IMAS, health services, and social services.

The training provided to the counselors consists of five theoretical-practical sessions which will continue until the following month. The professionals will acquire knowledge to apply in the classroom related to psychological well-being and mental health in educational contexts. They will also learn about actions to be taken with students, families, and teachers, as well as how to conduct psychological evaluations.

The College of Psychology will also collaborate in training programs aimed at the educational community. This includes providing training through the Teachers and Resources Center, conducting training seminars in centers, and offering training proposals. The project is the result of an agreement signed between the Ministry and the College of Psychology.

This pilot project represents a significant step towards improving the mental and social well-being of students, enhancing their educational performance, and providing early intervention for those at psychological and social risk.

