Ministry of Health and BFHI Sign Collaboration Agreement to Improve Childbirth Care and Breastfeeding Practices

The Ministry of Health and the Initiative for the Humanization of Birth Assistance (BFHI) have recently signed a collaboration agreement to improve clinical practices related to childbirth care, as well as the well-being of mothers and early childhood. The agreement aims to enhance the training of health professionals in breastfeeding, with courses that include practical sessions.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will launch an online training program focusing on establishing the bond between mother and child, promoting positive family relationships, supporting mothers’ decisions regarding breastfeeding and weaning, healthy nutrition, and resolving breastfeeding issues. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills to health professionals in these areas.

The collaboration agreement, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), includes a public funding of 150,000 euros to support the implementation of measures outlined in the agreement. The largest allocation will be dedicated to implementing new strategies in the National Health System (SNS) (35%), followed by health training (30%). The remaining funds will be used for public awareness campaigns, breastfeeding protection initiatives, and research.

The Ministry of Health has also committed to updating guidelines and documents on breastfeeding and humanization in birth assistance. Additionally, professionals and managers will receive telematic advice to obtain BFHI accreditation.

Recognizing the importance of these practices, the government acknowledges the need for new policies and strategies in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and other scientific societies. Breastfeeding has significant benefits for both children and mothers, both in the short and long term, and plays a crucial role in population health.

Furthermore, the agreement also includes the implementation of new good practice protocols in health centers. These protocols will address issues such as providing information to pregnant women and their families, promoting skin-to-skin contact, ensuring proper clinical evaluations after early hospital discharge, and supporting women who wish to continue breastfeeding.

The agreement emphasizes the inclusion of breastfeeding in health strategies, communication with autonomous communities for the implementation of these measures, the involvement of expert groups, and a focus on equity and comprehensive support for children.

To monitor and evaluate the implementation of the agreement, a Monitoring Commission will be established, consisting of members from the General Directorate of Public Health and the BFHI Presidency. This commission will meet regularly to monitor progress and plan future commitments.

The collaboration agreement will remain valid until November 30, 2023.

