Printable version

Press release no. 50

Press release date 12 September 2023

Ministry of Health and CDP Foundation together for PNRR projects in scientific research

The first Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions on the Foundation’s tender to facilitate the implementation of research initiatives in the healthcare sector

The resources, up to 1 million euros, are intended for Italian Research Institutes already recipients of PNRR funds

Rome, 12 September 2023 – Collaborate to achieve the objectives of “In the Research System” call, launched by the CDP Foundation and dedicated to projects that have already received PNRR funds in the health scientific research sector. This is the main purpose of the first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Ministry of Health e CDP Foundation.

The “In Sistema Ricerca” call, open until 29 September, provides for an allocation of up to 1 million euros to support requests for additional funding for research initiatives that are already subsidized by PNRR funds from the Ministry of Health. The resources made available by the CDP Foundation will in fact be aimed at covering expenses different from those already financed by PNRR fundsbut essential for the completion of the research project, with a maximum threshold that does not exceed 100,000 euros. Based on the rankings of the Ministry of Health, there are approximately 170 research projects currently underway throughout Italy who will be able to participate in the call.

Aimed at researchers working at Italian public or private non-profit institutes and Scientific Hospitalization and Care Institutes (IRCCS), the call aims to contribute to supporting the achievement of the objectives that the country has set in this sector, with a view to of additionality compared to the funds already made available by the European Commission through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

According to what is established in the MoU, the Ministry of Health and the CDP Foundation will also collaborate in the process of evaluating and assigning the funds of the tender, in order to select the financing requests with the highest potential, with a view to synergy which sees for the first time the two institutions work together.

“Through the ‘In Sistema Ricerca’ call, the CDP Foundation confirms its desire to play an additional role with respect to the system to support research, in line with one of the fundamental pillars of our Strategic Plan. With this initiative we aim to complete important projects for the sector. The collaboration established with the Ministry of Health confirms that synergies between different actors can be a key to addressing the country’s complex challenges, especially in areas of strategic importance such as health research, in which Italy can play a leading role ”, declared the General Director of the CDP Foundation, Francesca Sofia.

“Support for research is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Health and the commitment of the CDP Foundation contributes to the full realization of one of the PNRR investments relating to the valorisation and strengthening of biomedical research in the national health service. The protocol signed for the implementation of the ‘In Sistema Ricerca’ call for tenders represents a further tool for strengthening health research, a strategic lever for improving people’s care and assistance” he has declared Marco MatteiHead of the Technical Secretariat of the Ministry of Health.

Operational information

The text of the “In Sistema Ricerca” announcement is available on the CDP Foundation website: https://www.cdp.it/sitointernet/it/fondazione_bando_in_sistema.page.

The proposals must be submitted through the appropriate portal, created in collaboration with the social enterprise SocialTechno srl (TechSoup Italia).

For information and clarifications of a technical nature: ufficio@fondazionecdp.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

