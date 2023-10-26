Ministry of Health in Ecuador Releases Manual for Articulation of Traditional Midwives and Midwives

Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador Presents Manual for Articulation of Traditional Midwives and Midwives

Ambato, October 11, 2023.- The Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador (MSP) has unveiled a new Manual for the articulation of practices and knowledge of traditional midwives and midwives. The document, which was developed in collaboration with technical support from the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office of the World Health Organization Health for the Americas (PAHO/WHO), aims to strengthen the integration of ancestral and traditional medicine with the National Health System.

The presentation of the Manual was led by José Ruales, Minister of Health, and attended by 200 delegates from across the Coast, Sierra, and Amazon regions. Among the attendees were midwives, leaders of organizations representing Ecuador’s peoples and nationalities, and health personnel. Also present were Adrián Díaz, PAHO/WHO representative in Ecuador, and the technical team from the Country Office.

Minister Ruales emphasized the crucial role of ancestral-traditional midwives and midwives in the health of communities. This recognition led to the update of national regulations, which now mandate the establishment of mechanisms for dialogue and knowledge exchange between midwives and health teams at the first and second levels of care.

The preparation of the new normative document was supported by PAHO/WHO, who facilitated 24 knowledge dialogues involving 280 midwives from all over the country. These inputs contributed to the construction of the Manual. Additionally, PAHO/WHO delivered 320 birth kits to be used in caring for pregnant women and newborns. The technical cooperation between the organization and MSP also helped strengthen the capacities of community actors, comprehensive health care teams, and agents of ancestral-traditional medicine.

In his speech, Díaz stressed the invaluable contribution of midwives and ancestral knowledge to public health, particularly in communities with limited access to healthcare facilities. He emphasized the need to preserve this ancestral knowledge and reaffirmed PAHO/WHO’s commitment to supporting Ecuador in achieving the objectives outlined in the Ten-Year Health Plan 2022-2031. One of these objectives is to promote the integration of ancestral-traditional medicine with the National System of Health.

The Manual presented aims to operationalize the Comprehensive Family, Community, and Intercultural Health Care Model. It provides general and specific guidelines to create connections between Western and ancestral health systems through coordination strategies among health professionals, midwives, community leaders, families, and the local community. The application of these guidelines is expected to reduce access gaps, especially those of a socio-cultural nature, primarily for women belonging to the 14 nationalities, 18 indigenous peoples, Montubio people, and Afro-Ecuadorian people recognized in Ecuador.

Currently, the MSP recognizes 1,511 midwives who are legitimized by their communities. These community health agents play a vital role in improving maternal and neonatal health within the framework of the Comprehensive Family, Community, and Intercultural Health Care Model.

Through these cooperative actions, PAHO/WHO renews its commitment to protecting the health and well-being of Ecuador’s population and to the continuous strengthening of public health in the country.

