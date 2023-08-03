Printable version

Press release no. 45

Release date August 3, 2023

Ministry of Health, in Ukraine for a project to support structures dedicated to the treatment of military and civilian war wounds

The project coordinated by the Ministry of Health in support of the Superhumans and Unbroken Centers and other structures dedicated to the care of military and civilian wounded from the war in Ukraine has started. A delegation led by the Ministry, also made up of technical representatives of INAIL and the Italian Red Cross, is in Lviv these days for a series of visits to the Superhumans, Unbroken and Galychyna treatment and rehabilitation facilities, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of International Cooperation, the Italian Embassy in Kiev and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS)

During their stay in Ukraine, the delegation will meet the Governor of the Lviv Region, representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, directors, doctors and patients of the structures involved in the project which was developed within the framework of Italy’s strong commitment to the reconstruction of the ‘Ukraine after the visit of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in February 2023.

As announced in April by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, during the meetings with the Ukrainian delegation, Italy will offer its contribution in the field of prosthetic and rehabilitation operations through a partnership of centers of excellence such as the INAIL Prosthetic Center, the Italian Red Cross, the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna, the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital and the Santa Lucia Foundation.

The project, which is taking shape these days with the support of the MAECI and in particular of the Task Force for the Reconstruction and Resilience of Ukraine and of Development Cooperation together with AICS, sees as its main axes:

– medical assistance both on site and through the transfer of complex cases to Italy

– training of Ukrainian medical personnel

– expansion of infrastructural and technological capacity, for the creation of on-site centers of excellence modeled along the lines of the Italian ones.

On Friday 4 August, Minister Schillaci will be engaged in a bilateral meeting by videoconference with his Ukrainian counterpart to examine Italy’s wide-ranging forms of assistance to Ukraine in the field of health, including through the finalization of a cooperation agreement between the two dicasteries.

