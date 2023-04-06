Home Health Ministry of Health is a family-friendly employer
Ministry of Health is a family-friendly employer

The Federal Ministry of Health successfully passed the auditing procedure for the third time in August 2015 and is now in a four-year security phase. In this phase, the family-friendly working conditions are to be consolidated and further developed in individual points. For example, the Federal Ministry of Health is planning to introduce long-term work accounts and to train managers in the expanded possibilities of mobile work.

The Federal Ministry of Health has already taken measures for family-friendly work in the past. The employees of the ministry can, for example, make use of the services of a family service. They can complete their tasks part-time and telework and benefit from the flexible design options of their working time models. A temporary model project on mobile work is currently taking place. In addition, management tasks can – where possible – be performed part-time or in tandem.

The audit work and family, developed on the initiative of the Hertie Foundation, is a management tool to promote family-friendly human resources policies in companies. berufundfamilie Service GmbH has been awarding the certificate for family-friendly employers since 1999.

