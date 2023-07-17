Ministry of Health Issues Recommendations as Italy Experiences Record-Breaking Heat

Record Heat in Italy Prompts Health Ministry’s Recommendations for Regions to Tackle Heat Emergency

Italy has been experiencing record-breaking heat in recent weeks, prompting the Ministry of Health to issue a circular today containing recommendations for the regions. The aim is to tackle the heat emergency and prevent the adverse effects of heat waves.

Among the measures recommended by the Ministry of Health is the implementation of a ‘heat code’ in emergency rooms. This code would prioritize and provide specialized care for patients affected by the heat. Additionally, territorial clinics would be activated to operate seven days a week, from noon onwards, ensuring that patients have access to medical assistance.

The emergency medical service will also be strengthened to better respond to the increased demand during the heatwave. The circular also highlights the reactivation of the Uscars program, which aims to provide home assistance and prevent unnecessary hospital visits.

In order to effectively deal with the health implications of the heat, the Ministry of Health emphasizes that the regions should evaluate and prepare organizational actions to strengthen their response to health assistance requests, especially for vulnerable groups. The activation of the ‘heat code’ in emergency rooms is strongly recommended as a preferential and differentiated care pathway.

The circular also calls for the widespread dissemination of the Ministry of Health‘s communication campaign titled ‘Let’s Protect Ourselves from the Heat’. This campaign aims to inform citizens about the necessary behaviors to adopt in order to protect themselves from the heat wave.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that daily hot bulletins, which provide updates on the heat situation, are available on their website from May 15th to September 15th.

As Italy continues to face extreme heat, it is crucial that the recommendations from the Ministry of Health are implemented to safeguard the well-being of the population. Taking proactive measures and educating citizens about the risks and preventive measures can help mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

