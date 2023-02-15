news-txt”>

Some shelled almonds have been recalled due to chemical risk due to the “possible presence of aflatoxins”, substances produced by some fungi that can develop during cultivation, harvesting and even the storage of cereals such as rice and maize (maize is the most vulnerable crop risk) and tree nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruits, spices, crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans. The liver is the main target. The decision is published on the Ministry of Health website, which announces the precautionary withdrawal of some lots.

The recall concerns in particular lots 279/22; 280/22; 295/22 of shelled almonds produced by ‘Almendras Lopez’ with the brand name ‘I&D Srl’ and based in the factory in Frattamaggiore (Naples) in compostable trays of 200-400 grams. Still for the same producer, there is the risk of batches 277/22 and 291/22 in a one-kilogram bucket. The provision explains not to consume these products and to “bring them back to the point of sale”.