On 9 September 2022 the Ministry of Health issued a note in which it communicated the withdrawal of some batches of fish products due to a chemical risk. This is not the first recent similar warning: in the last few weeks, in fact, we had reported the presence of a chemical risk in the batches produced by Sonacos Senegal of fish products The mother, similar to seafood. In particular, the possible presence of the pesticide was reported Clorpyriphoswhich can be moderately dangerous for the human organism.

A few weeks earlier, however, the Ministry of Health had ordered the withdrawal of some batches of ice cream of the well-known US brand Häagen-Dazs. The reason was related to the possible presence of ethylene hydrochlorine, also called 2-chloroethanol. Ethylene hydrochlorine can be really dangerous for the human body: in fact, there is a risk of damage to the liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

The Ministry of Health has ordered the withdrawal of the batches of fish products: this is the reason

The fish products we are talking about are, in particular, the branded anchovy fillets in olive oil Girlfriend. The reason for the recall is linked, as already mentioned, to a chemical risk. In particular, the possible presence of histamine beyond the maximum permitted limits was reported. For this reason, the President of the Rights Desk, Giovanni D’Agata, invited consumers to return the product to the retailer or to the local health authority, and in particular to the Food and Nutrition Hygiene Service. Histamine can cause intoxications, which have symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, redness of the body and particularly of the neck and face, or dizziness.

Intoxication can be serious if you take a lot of histamine: it can even lead to histamine shock. In addition to anchovies, histamine can also be found in other fish products such as tuna, mackerel or anchovies. The affected lot, as reported Giovinazzoviva.it, is the PA137 with expiration 17/11/2023. The weight of each glass jar is 140 grams and the manufacturing firm is Poseidon Ltd. The anchovy fillets are produced, however, in the factory in via Shengjin in Albania and marketed by Zarotti spa, which is based in Parma in via Nuova di Coloreto 15.

