Standards highlighted

08/09/2023 CIRCULAR of the Ministry of Health n. 27648Indications for carrying out diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 for access and hospitalization in healthcare, residential, healthcare and social-healthcare facilities (pdf, 0.33 Mb)07/09/2023 STATEMENT from the Ministry of HealthModification of the marketing authorization for the veterinary medicinal product Bioestrovet swine 0.0875 mg/ml solution for injection for pigs EXTRACT OF MEASURE N. 452/202307/09/2023 DIRECTORY DECREE of the Ministry of HealthMarketing authorization, pursuant to art. 10 of the Decree of the President of the Republic 23 April 2001, n. 290, of the plant protection product called SUPPOST 500 SC based on the active substance flufenacet, on behalf of the company SHARDA CROPCHEM ESPAÑA SL DataDatabases and registersConsult the Ministry’s databases and carry out your research directlyStatistical publicationsConsult the main Ministry publications containing analyzes and representations of the statistical data of the National Health ServiceTables and indicatorsConsult the collection of data organized and made easily readable through their representation in tables and graphsOpen dataThe Ministry of Health has integrated its Open Data path with the technological innovation of the Cloud in order to allow the full valorisation of its information assets by any interested party, PA, citizens or companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

