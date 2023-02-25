Mino Milani (1928-1922), who died exactly one year ago, was one of the greatest Italian adventure writers. But when does his ‘literary debut date back? It depends, since it is necessary to separate the first stories he wrote when he was less than a teenager from his first publication, eighteen, on Ticino, the weekly of the diocese of Pavia.

Ah, the transition from childhood to adolescence. “Inside I had built another life, which I told myself night after night, in a notebook,” Mino recalled. Yes, because Milani’s adolescence is also writing: stories, novels, comedies, poems, nursery rhymes, reflections that he punctually sorts into notebooks that look like real single copy books: Life, experiences and personal opinions of Mino Milani, title one of these volumes. And then Memories of the Enchanted Castle, or rather the attempt to concoct a humorous thriller, concluded it can be read at the end of the book on June 28, 1944. Or Mino Milani’s best writings, a 1942 notebook written in pen. Among these single edition stories we also find Memories of a Boy Scout, diligently typed and bound with illustrations by his friend Adriano Vanzetti.

At the age of thirteen, Mino ventures into an immature adventure novel set in British India entitled Fort Georges. Four soldiers, who, however, will only be sent to mother Piera. «In those little pages of protocol paper that I had in my drawer, the protagonists almost all died», Mino said.

Poised between Salgari and Conrad, Milani imagines a future as a writer for himself, but for someone who lives in the provinces and in a family like his, with solid traditions and a lot of work, so he told us, «publicism and journalism were considered impassable roads ». At most, one could try a short story or an article in the Pavia newspapers, which were then a daily and a weekly. And we are at the highest oak, or rather the first story he published, on May 18, 1946 in the diocese weekly. On 5 October of that year, still on the Ticino, here is Le patate dei morti, his second narrative taste, a story that takes its cue from a true story (that Alpine cemetery was in Ponte di Legno): «I don’t even think that I was thrilled to see my signature under those pieces, I knew so much that no one would read them: what if they did? Was that what I wanted?” Be that as it may, Mino remembered bitterly, «follow the silence; I pathetically continued to write, pathetically I sent stuff to this or that other publisher and the silence continued. The years had passed, I was now a graduate, I was looking for a job and I had to decide. I couldn’t keep filling the drawers with papers». So, after graduating in Literature, here he is librarian and then acting director of the Bonetta civic library in Pavia, a stone’s throw from his home. He writes a lot, but at most they are essays linked to his studies as a military historian, in the years in which he contemplated pursuing a university career. But life has much more in store for him.

His literary adventure outside the walls began precisely in the spring of 1953, when, introduced by an uncle, he went to Milan to see the director of the Corriere dei Piccoli Giovanni Mosca, a legendary figure of journalism of his time, at the headquarters of the Corriere della Sera. And here he is making his debut on 9 May in the Corrierino with Sant’Antonio del Salto. A battle for freedom (a story whose protagonist is Gaetano Sacchi from Pavia, in Uruguay with Garibaldi), «and I never doubted that it was to plug a hole», Mino maintained, «just like my pieces that followed, all stuff of historical reenactment that Mosca published without the slightest conviction, I’m quite sure of it, and probably because of that friendship with his uncle Guido». That year Milani will see four other stories published. With what response is soon said: a friend very pleased with his degree in Medicine said to him, with a mocking tone: «Hey, Mino, they told me you got together with Bibi and Bibo…» (a comic book classic, that the Corriere dei Piccoli has been publishing since 1912!) My gosh, if it were true, Mino thought to himself.

In the meantime Milani did not abandon his activity as a librarian, alongside that of university assistant at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Pavia, as a historian of the Risorgimento. In the meantime, he continues to write stories for the Corrierino “but I felt that by now the boys (from whom I was basically divided by ten or twelve years) no longer wanted these stories” – recalled Milani – In February 1954 I then jotted down a half fictional half story reality entitled The best grandfather in the world; I invented the story, but the environment I was describing was real, and I knew it well: Ticino, where I had spent my adolescence. And this time Moscow published it immediately, eight days later, that is, in the first available issue. I tried again with similar stories, taken if not from life from the probable, with protagonists in whom everyday things, school, work, friendship, family, went well or badly, more bad than good to tell the truth; characters in which, in short, some readers could have found themselves. They were stories from those years, those before the economic boom, when Italy was still a largely peasant country and in the cities, much less busy, life did not have the rhythm or well-being that would soon come». Twenty of these stories will be published in volume in Il cuore sulla mano, published in 1957 by Cino del Duca with illustrations by Rino Albertarelli (known for being the artist of Kit Carson): and this is the first book by Mino Milani which will follow in ’59 The river does not stop and in the 60s Boys at heart.

On December 7, 1958, the first episode of the Tommy River saga was published in Corrierino, accompanied by illustrations by Mario Uggeri. From that moment another story begins: the very fortunate one of the adventurous hero, dreamer and melancholy, strong but not violent, who loves the great silence of nature.

John Giovannetti

Editor and biographer