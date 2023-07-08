Home » Mint ice cream with chocolate chips: The best summer refreshment
Health

Mint ice cream with chocolate chips: The best summer refreshment

by admin
Mint ice cream with chocolate chips: The best summer refreshment

Do you love making ice cream at home in the ice cream maker? Especially for you we have the best recipe for homemade mint ice cream with chocolate chips that is very easy and quick to make.

There is hardly a person in the world who does not love ice cream. You might have a preference for certain flavors, but we’re pretty sure you’ll love this combination.

Mint Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips: Easy recipe for the ice cream maker

Ice cream is the best way to get rid of the summer heat, at least for a moment. And fresh mint and chocolate is a classic combination that you can easily and quickly make in the ice cream maker. Don’t miss out on this refreshing summer treat!

Ingredients

310ml whipping cream 440ml whole milk 30g mint leaves 5 large egg yolks 150g sugar, divided 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp mint flavoring 85g dark chocolate, chopped

preparation

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, heavy cream, and mint leaves. Heat the mixture until almost boiling and remove from the heat. Let them steep for about an hour. Then ask them to strain it into a measuring cup. If the volume is less than 750ml, add more milk. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with half the sugar. Return the strained milk to the saucepan and stir in the remaining sugar and salt. Heat the mixture until it almost boils. Pour the hot milk mixture over the whisked yolks, whisking continuously until homogeneous. Then put the mixture back into the saucepan. Heat them up, stirring constantly, until the mass has thickened and carefully pour it through a sieve. Add the mint flavor. Cover the ice cream mass with cling film and let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes. Roughly chop the chocolate and fold the pieces into the mixture. Fill the ice cream mass in the ice cream maker and let it freeze.

You may also like

Tour de France 2023, Mads Pedersen: “I almost...

Manage Your High Cholesterol with the Right Diet:...

Tour de France 2023, fall, collarbone fracture and...

Natural elixir for beautiful skin

F1 / McLaren, Ferrari and Verstappen: three faces...

Say Goodbye to Abdominal Bloating: The Top Anti-Bloating...

The Countless Benefits of Yoga: A Path to...

F1 – British GP 2023/Qualifying performance analysis: Ferrari...

Elettra Lamborghini’s super summer diet: How I lost...

The Importance of Proper Water and Coffee Consumption:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy