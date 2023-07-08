Mint ice cream with chocolate chips: The best summer refreshment

Do you love making ice cream at home in the ice cream maker? Especially for you we have the best recipe for homemade mint ice cream with chocolate chips that is very easy and quick to make.

There is hardly a person in the world who does not love ice cream. You might have a preference for certain flavors, but we’re pretty sure you’ll love this combination.

Mint Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips: Easy recipe for the ice cream maker

Ice cream is the best way to get rid of the summer heat, at least for a moment. And fresh mint and chocolate is a classic combination that you can easily and quickly make in the ice cream maker. Don’t miss out on this refreshing summer treat!

Ingredients

310ml whipping cream 440ml whole milk 30g mint leaves 5 large egg yolks 150g sugar, divided 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp mint flavoring 85g dark chocolate, chopped

preparation

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, heavy cream, and mint leaves. Heat the mixture until almost boiling and remove from the heat. Let them steep for about an hour. Then ask them to strain it into a measuring cup. If the volume is less than 750ml, add more milk. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with half the sugar. Return the strained milk to the saucepan and stir in the remaining sugar and salt. Heat the mixture until it almost boils. Pour the hot milk mixture over the whisked yolks, whisking continuously until homogeneous. Then put the mixture back into the saucepan. Heat them up, stirring constantly, until the mass has thickened and carefully pour it through a sieve. Add the mint flavor. Cover the ice cream mass with cling film and let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes. Roughly chop the chocolate and fold the pieces into the mixture. Fill the ice cream mass in the ice cream maker and let it freeze.