The Municipality of Mirandola warns that, following the confirmation by the Modena Local Health Authority of a case of the Dengue disease transmitted through the bites of the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), the treatments of disinfestation for health emergency against adult tiger mosquitoes for the prevention of collective health. The streets and areas affected by the treatments remain the following: from number 11 in via Borghetto to the intersection with via Mazzone including number 69.

The treatments that will continue are always included in the Regional Plan for the Surveillance and Control of Arbovirosis and will be the following:

adulticidal treatments based on pyrethroid substances in public parks (streets, parks, etc.) from 11.00 pm onwards;

door-to-door interventions during the day in private homes (distribution of information material to citizens, inspections with the elimination of removable outbreaks such as buckets and saucers, larvicidal treatments of manholes and adulticidal treatments based on pyrethroid substances in private greenery).

Citizens are asked to collaborate fully to allow, without any impediment, access to the areas of private property for the employees of the company Cooperate Soc. cooperative commissioned by the Municipality of Mirandola to carry out the disinfestation.

It also indicates, among the precautionary measures, the closing of the windows and the suspension of the operation of the air exchange systems during the night hours in which the treatments are carried out. Furthermore, pets must be kept indoors and their outdoor shelters and furnishings, such as bowls and drinking troughs, must be protected with plastic sheets. To consume fruit and vegetables sprayed with insecticides it will be necessary to wait a few days, they will have to be washed thoroughly and the fruit will have to be peeled. Furniture and games for children left outside and exposed to the treatment must be cleaned using washable or disposable gloves. In case of accidental contact with the insecticide product, wash the affected part of the body with plenty of soap and water.

Citizens are reminded of the importance of personal prevention with some useful tips: use mosquito nets to protect domestic environments and veils to protect strollers and prams; dress in long-sleeved sweaters and shirts, long pants and light colors, and wear socks and closed shoes; do not use perfumes, creams and perfumed detergents, which are attractive to mosquitoes especially during the day; use skin repellents that are applied on the uncovered parts of the body, respecting the doses, methods and instructions for use shown on the product label.

To continue the fight against mosquitoes, even more so in these emergency cases, the actions against mosquito larvae must continue by citizens at home, such as: cleaning and mowing the grass, continuing maintenance of the green area, keep the property spaces well cared for with particular attention, remove any rainwater deposits that may favor the formation of larval outbreaks of bloodsucking insects, remove saucers and empty containers from the garden or balcony, cover the bins and cisterns for irrigation of the garden, do not accumulate tires or other containers that can collect small amounts of water, keep fountains clean, do not leave games and inflatable pools full of water, do not abandon watering cans full of water, read and follow the municipal ordinance. Only with the collaboration of all the fight against mosquitoes will lead to good results: it all depends on us and our choices!

READ ALSO: