Health

Mirko, the child suffering from cancer (Ewing’s sarcoma) who had made everyone dress up as superheroes, died

Mirko is dead. The little 7-year-old patient admitted to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin died on Friday evening. Last June 2nd he had received a surprise visit from family friends and ordinary citizens dressed up as superheroes: Super Mario, Spiderman, the incredible Hulk. Hundreds had responded to the appeal launched by the parents of the child, hospitalized for an Ewing’s sarcoma that left little hope.

The father Alessio Delvai, explains La Repubblica Torino, had thanked all those who had presented themselves dressed as superheroes to make the child’s wish come true. “The acrobatic superheroes” had lowered themselves from the wall of the hospital and SuperMario with Spiderman had delivered the presents to Mirko from the window, happy and excited to meet his heroes.

