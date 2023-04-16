Home » Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli: the rider Fabrizio Giraudo died. The fatal carambola between 4 bikes
Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli: the rider Fabrizio Giraudo died. The fatal carambola between 4 bikes

Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli: the rider Fabrizio Giraudo died. The fatal carambola between 4 bikes

Tragedy in motorcycling. A 46-year-old rider, Fabrizio Giraudo, was killed today following a serious accident on the track during the Coppa Italia Speed ​​​​races underway at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. The accident would have involved four motorcycles, generating a fatal crash for the Piedmontese rider, who was hit by one of the vehicles in full swing. The decision of the IMF, the organization promoting the Trophy, and of the Misano World Circuit to suspend the event was immediate. Originally from Fossano, in the province of Cuneo, Giraudo had a great passion for motorcycles and just yesterday he updated his public image on Facebook by inserting a photo in which he is intent on working on his engine. «First outing of the comparative season between Yamaha R1 vs BMW 1000 RR. Which one will we use in the 2023 season) », he wondered on his social networks, where today many have left a message of condolence.

Reconstruction of the accident

According to the first reconstructions, the accident would have occurred at the end of the first lap of the race, the RR Cup of the 1000 class Italian Amateur Trophy, and would have been caused by the presence of a motorcycle on the track. Probably due to an engine problem, a leading driver ahead of Giraudo would have stopped at the edge of the circuit. Then, a second motorbike arriving would have hit the stationary vehicle, moving it to the center of the roadway, where a third motorbike, that of Giraduo, was arriving. Fallen, the pilot would have been hit by a fourth vehicle arriving in the race: fatal impact, despite the “timely intervention of rescue”. However, the magistrate on duty, Davide Ercolani ordered the seizure of the vehicles and the autopsy on the body of the deceased pilot to establish the exact dynamics of the accident.

