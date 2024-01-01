Misiones’ Pioneering Legislation: Integrating Complementary Therapies into Public Health

Misiones Province Incorporates Complementary Therapies into Public Health System

Complementary therapies are gaining recognition and acceptance in the field of public health, with Misiones Province leading the way in pioneering legislation that incorporates these practices into medical benefits. The province’s move to approve a law that recognizes and integrates complementary practices and therapies into the public health system has been a significant step forward.

The new law, which was approved in August 2022, is a groundbreaking development that guarantees the respect for the Traditional Medicine of the Native Peoples and recognizes the invaluable contributions of consultants in these therapies. It also opens up access to a wide range of complementary practices that contribute to the health and well-being of the population.

Some of the most popular complementary therapies that have been incorporated into the public health system in Misiones are Reiki, flower therapy, Tibetan bowls, gem therapy, and aromatherapy. These therapies, which draw from various cultural and traditional knowledge, complement conventional medical treatments and are known to provide physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance to individuals.

One notable advocate for the benefits of complementary therapies is former provincial deputy Rita Núñez, who used anthroposophical and homeopathic medicine to accompany her treatment for breast cancer. Núñez highlighted the positive impact of complementary therapies in alleviating side effects and improving her overall well-being during her cancer treatment.

Among the complementary therapies that have been embraced in Misiones, Tibetan bowl therapy stands out for its ability to provide healing through sound vibrations. According to Tibetan bowl teacher Ana Yawny, this ancient healing technique has been subject to numerous studies that have proven its effectiveness in reducing anxiety and stress, treating conditions such as Parkinson’s and schizophrenia, and even benefitting unconscious patients.

Reiki, another popular complementary therapy, channels universal vital energy towards the client through the hands and positive intention, contributing to relaxation, immune system support, and improved self-esteem. Similarly, flower essences and gem therapy have also gained recognition for their holistic healing properties and their ability to complement conventional medical treatments.

The incorporation of complementary therapies into the public health system in Misiones represents a historic event and a significant milestone in recognizing the role of integrative medicines in contributing to the well-being of the population. With this pioneering legislation, Misiones has set an example for other regions by formalizing, recognizing, and integrating these valuable practices and therapies into the healthcare system.

As the province continues to embrace complementary therapies, more individuals are gaining access to a diverse range of healing practices that contribute to their overall health and well-being. This progressive approach to healthcare reflects a greater openness to complementary therapies and a recognition of their significant benefits in enhancing the quality of life for individuals in Misiones.

