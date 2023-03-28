Chalk on the blackboard, a screeching and sudden braking, the insistent cry of a child… certain noises can be very annoying. But if certain sounds have the power to trigger such a deep and negative emotional reaction in you that you want to run away or disappear, then you may be suffering from misofonia, intolerance towards specific sound stimuli. If so, you’d be in good company: based on a scientific study just published on PLoS ONEone in five people may be affected by the condition (at least in the UK, where the survey was carried out).

It’s not just sensitivity. Misophonia means not only a reduced tolerance to certain sounds but also a very intense emotional reaction (of anger, disgust or anxiety) in response to them. Usually the trigger is a noise made by the body, such as a person chewing, sniffling, yawning, or loud breathing, or a repetitive gesture, such as the sound of fingers tapping a keyboard. Sufferers of misophonia may react to these common sounds with avoidance reactions, tachycardia, exaggerated sweating or feelings of anger towards the person who causes them – a management that can be very tiring in daily life or in relationships with others.

Out the toad! Silia Vitoratou, psychometrist (i.e. a scientist who deals with measurements in psychology) of King’s College London submitted a questionnaire to 768 people for the measurement of noise sensitivity, in which she asked which sounds they found difficult to hear, what impact these noises for example in their social life and what kind of emotional response and of what intensity they felt in these situations. See also The risk of lung cancer increases in these individuals due to too much fruit of this color

More than expected. 18.4% of the participants demonstrated that they had obvious symptoms of misophonia: unlike the others who simply declared themselves irritated by some “universally” annoying sounds, these people felt trapped and helpless in the face of those same stimuli, except feeling guilty for overreacting or for having lost pieces of life due to the impact of those noises.

A rather common ailment. Only 14% of those with misophonia had heard of the condition before the experiment. It means that many of the people who suffer from it are not aware of it, they feel wrong and probably alone. Vitoratou hopes that shedding light on the prevalence of misophonia will help those afflicted with it understand that this type of response to noise is more common than people think and that there is a medical term for it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

