Product: Miss Carina makeup girl

Brand: Miss Carina not admitted in Italy

Risk: chemist

Typology: Consumer alert

Country of origin: China, not admitted in Italy

Notification date: 16/05/2022

Documentation

  • notification

    16/05/2022 –
    PDF

    (226.0 Kb)

  • Photo

    16/05/2022 – JPG (1.88 Mb)

