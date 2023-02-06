Product: Miss Carina makeup girl
Brand: Miss Carina not admitted in Italy
Risk: chemist
Typology: Consumer alert
Country of origin: China, not admitted in Italy
Notification date: 16/05/2022
Documentation
-
notification
(226.0 Kb)
-
Photo
notification
16/05/2022 –
PDF
(226.0 Kb)
Photo
16/05/2022 – JPG (1.88 Mb)
